Welcome to the Fall 2021 Praxis Blog!

This blog is serving as a platform for students to share their Praxis course experiences and projects with fellow students, faculty, staff, field supervisors and partner organizations. Visitors to this blog can view and comment on individual posts by clicking on the following links (also found at the top of this page) Praxis Independent Courses, Praxis I: Mexican American Communities, and Praxis II: Educational Psychology. Comments are very welcome!

We usually hold a Praxis Poster Session on campus at the end of the semester to provide an opportunity for Praxis Independent Study and Praxis Fieldwork Seminar students to share reflections on their Praxis experience and celebrate experiential learning with members of the campus community and partner organizations. While we are not gathering in-person this semester, we hope that this blog allows us to still come together as a community to learn about Praxis courses and celebrate experiential learning, adaptation and resilience.

In the spirit of community, we hope that you can take some time to view Praxis students’ blog contributions and post your comments!

The Praxis team

Nell Anderson and Liv Raddatz