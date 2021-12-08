Estefania Torres, Environmental Studies, BMC ’23 & Saiqian Xiao, Growth and Structure of Cities, BMC ’23

Local Climate Action

Faculty Advisor: Prof. Don Barber

Field Site: Delaware County (participant in the PA Dept. of Environmental Protection’s Local Climate Action Program)

Field Supervisor: Dr. Sharon Jaye

Description of the Course:

The Local Climate Action Program is a structured environmental program that partners students with their community environmental departments to formulate an ethical and sustainable climate action plan. The programming is focused on creating a stronger network within these locations, utilizing knowledge on real world-applications, learning about community development, creating a data-collection and analyzing greenhouse gas inventories, and more. This course serves as an outlook onto social work within and outside the governmental sphere of the local environmental department. The first part of the programming specifies on collecting, organizing, and analyzing greenhouse gas inventories, as well as begin on the initial stages of community outreach approaches.

Praxis Presentation:

Please click here to access the video presentation.