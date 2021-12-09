Berit Kirkegaard, Sociology, BMC ’22

Beyond Preschool: Exploring the Impact of Early Childhood Education
Faculty Advisor: Amanda Cox
Field Site: Phebe Anna Thorne School
Field Supervisor: Jodie Baird
Course Description:
This course aims to examine the influence of the goals and curriculum of preschool on children’s social-emotional development and growth through critical observation of preschool classroom practices and children’s interactions. This course was originally designed to explore the outcomes of early childhood education through both a developmental and sociological lens, but throughout the semester has shifted to instead focus on the purpose of a pre-schooling experience. Interviews with preschool-aged parents, observations, and conversations with teachers at Thorne about their practices, provided me with a better understanding of the value of a preschool education.
Praxis Presentation:
Please click here to access the presentation.